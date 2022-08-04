(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Fair is underway in West Allis. It celebrates 171 years this summer, with a full schedule of entertainment, food, rides, and animals.

State Fair now opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. They will stay open Thursday through Saturday until midnight.

Other highlights include the return of the Wisconsin Milk House, with flavors like root beer.

Admission and parking are cashless. If you want to take advantage of a new shuttle program, find details here: https://wistatefair.com/fair/bar-restaurant-shuttles/

When you enter State Fair, all bags must be 9”x10”x12” or smaller. Bags bigger than those measurements or hard-sided coolers are not allowed. Firearms and other weapons are not allowed in the Wisconsin State Fair.

There are several upcoming “deal days”. Learn more at: https://wistatefair.com/fair/deals-and-discounts/

See the daily schedule at: https://wistatefair.com/fair/

The Wisconsin State Fair is located at 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, right off of I-94 and I-41.