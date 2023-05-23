Jamaican singer Shaggy performs on stage at the Avo Session in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Keystone, Georgios Kefalas)

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Fair has announced that two legendary Hip-Hop acts will be performing on the fair’s Main Stage.

In a release, Officials from the State Fair say Shaggy and Salt-N-Pepa will be performing at the fair on Friday, August 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Shaggy is the only Diamind-selling Dancehall Reggae artist in music history and has sold more than 40 million album units to date. He has had eight singles land on the Billboard Hot 100 along with seven albums landing on the Billboard 200.

Shaggy has received two GRAMMY Awards and is among the top three streamed Reggae artists of all time on Spotify with hits like “Angel,” “Boombastic,” and “It Wasn’t Me.”

Salt-N-Pepa is known by some as the first ladies of Hip-Hop and had their debut album go Platinum. They’ve released hits like “Push It” and “Shoop.”

Tickets for the performance by Shaggy and Salt-N-Pepa are going on sale starting Friday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m. All seating for the show is reserved and tickets will cost $50, $55, or $60.

Each ticket purchased prior to entering the Fair Park will also include admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair on the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased here.

More information about the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair can be found here.