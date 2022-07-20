WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Wisconsin State Fair just around the corner, organizers are introducing new safety enhancements and policies.

First off, the Wisconsin State Fair has incorporated a new bag policy. All bags going into the event must be 9”x10”x12” or smaller. There will be exceptions made for diaper bags as well as bags carrying items for infants or other medical reasons. As always, all bags will be inspected upon entering the state fairgrounds.

Another addition to ramping up safety and security is the addition of vehicle barriers. The MVB3x vehicle barriers have been put in place to aid in defining pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Additionally, the new layout allows for a better flow as those attending the Wisconsin State Fair enter and exit.

To make entering the Wisconsin State Fair more efficient, organizers have outlined what is permitted and what is not permitted to be brought inside the event. Items such as umbrellas, cameras, and one sealed water bottle per person are allowed inside.

On the contrary, items such as knives, glass bottles, laser pointers, signs, and selfie sticks are prohibited. You can find a full detailed list of the items that are allowed and the items that are not allowed here.

Event organizers are also reminding fairgoers under the age of 18 years old that they will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older after 6 p.m. Proof of age will be required.

For more information about the newest security upgrades and policies at the Wisconsin State Fair, you can visit its website here.