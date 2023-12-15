MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two state officials from Wisconsin, and from opposing parties, held a town hall meeting together on Thursday to hear from constituents.

Democratic State Representative Lee Snodgrass and Republican State Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevara hosted the bipartisan end-of-the-year town hall meeting at the Menasha Public Library on December 14.

Although this wasn’t the first time that the two held an event like this, the state officials told Local 5 that this is an active way to hear from those they represent on issues affecting them.

“Giving people an opportunity to tell us what’s on their mind is a really good way for us to figure out where maybe we can collaborate in a bipartisan way,” explained State Representative Snodgrass. “We’re not always going to agree but we can sometimes find some common ground.”

“Quite often the public doesn’t feel that there’s a connection with the people that they actually elect and this is an opportunity that we get to be face-to-face,” stated State Senator Cabral-Guevara.

Both also added that in a divided political world, finding common ground is key to moving forward.