Wisconsin State Park admission stickers now available, design contest for 2022 open

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Park 2021 admission stickers and trail passes are available for gift options this holiday season. As a result, their 2022 sticker design contest for high schoolers has now begun.

According to a release, the state park says the stickers and passes are perfect for the holiday season and would be great presents for outdoor enthusiasts.

The 2021 state park stickers and trail passes are set to go on sale December 1.

The park explains how these stickers and passes give access to some of the most scenic areas of Wisconsin, including thousands of miles of trails, dozens of beaches, and a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities.

“We are excited to offer annual admission passes online this year in addition to at properties and on the phone. With winter quickly approaching, visitors can get their passes easier than ever and make the most of a year of outdoor recreation fun,” says Diane Brusoe, DNR Fish, Wildlife and Parks Deputy Division Administrator.

The 2021 stickers, passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas, and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2021, says the DNR.

Authorities say stickers are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forests and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

For people age 16 and older, the DNR says a state trail pass is required for biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails.

However, a state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

The DNR has different stickers and passes for everyone:

An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents.

If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents.

A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older.

Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

The DNR says resident and non-resident annual admission stickers are available online, at state park facilities statewide, and over the phone. State trail passes are available only at individual properties or over the phone.

If people want to buy these gifts for the holiday season, the DNR says they need to be purchased by Dec. 11. Starting Dec. 1, phone customers can purchase stickers over the phone by calling the DNR at 1-888-305-0398 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., seven days a week, to place their order.

In addition, high school students can enter artwork for the 2022 Wisconsin State Park Sticker Design Contest until Friday, April 30, 2021.

The DNR says the contest lets high school students design the admission stickers, with the winning design chosen in a statewide contest.

The contest will be open to all high school age students (grades 9-12) attending public, private or parochial schools, or home-schooled in Wisconsin.

The winning design will be displayed on hundreds of thousands of vehicles and must be the artist’s original creation.

Contest rules, a design template, and an entry form are available on the DNR website.