Wisconsin state parks update guidelines, group sizes increased

(WFRV) – Starting April 30, state parks across Wisconsin will have new changes implemented.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), several State Park System operations updates will be implemented.

Starting April 30, the following changes will be in effect:

Observation towers and playgrounds will be open

Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people

Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people

Non-department-led special event capacity will increase from 50 to 100. Special event permit applicants may work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities over 100

Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity including staff

In addition to the operations updates, the following amenities will continue to be available to state park visitors:

Family camping (100% reservable with auto check-in)

Outdoor group cramping, maximum capacity of 100 people ( 100% reservable with auto check-in)

Bathroom and dump station facilities

Accessible cabins

Drive-up window service

Concessions, including firewood sales

Rock Island will still be closed to all visitors through May 27, to allow for repairs to the dock, according to officials. Indoor group campgrounds and indoor shelters, including the Flambeau River State Forest yurt, will also remain closed through June 1.

Officials say the following State Natural Areas are now open:

Pewits Nest

Parfrey’s Glen

More information can be found online, as well as purchasing annual admission passes.