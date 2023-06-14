WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced its plans for aerial enforcement in Winnebago County on Wednesday, June 14.

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced.

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will also be keeping a watch from the sky in St. Croix County this week as well.

The following areas will be monitored by the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit, weather permitting:

Wednesday, June 14 I-41 – Winnebago County

Thursday, June 15 WIS 64 – St. Croix County



Officials say that when a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. The primary goal is to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers, the release states.