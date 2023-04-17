GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 58-year-old man from Shawano was arrested in Green Bay Sunday evening by the Wisconsin State Patrol for what appears to be the man’s 4th OWI.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, State Patrol assistance was requested by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 5:12 p.m. near the intersection of Velp Avenue and Military Avenue.

Authorities say a car was disabled at the intersection and the driver was believed to be intoxicated. The Trooper on scene stated they observed signs of impairment from the driver and a number of open cans of intoxicants in the vehicle.

Field Sobriety tests were conducted and the man was determined to be operating while under the influence.

A legal blood draw was done at a local hospital and the driver was then booked into the Brown County Jail on potential charges of bail jumping and OWI fourth offense.

No other details are available.