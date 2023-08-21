FOND DU LAC, WI (WFRV) – Congratulations to Sydney Judge, one of this year’s recipients of a $1,000 dollar scholarship from the Wisconsin State Patrol Association.

Sydney is the daughter of Inspector Lou Judge of the northeast region.

Joseph Jakubicz of the Wisconsin State Patrol Alumni Association, NE Regional Representative, made the formal presentation Sunday to Sydney as her father and Sergeant Daniel Diedrich State Patrol NE Region supervisor looked on.

This is the third year of the scholarship program devoted to the promotion of the study of criminal justice and law enforcement.

Recipients of the Bruce Bishop & William Harvey Scholarship must meet all of the following criteria:

Parent, grandparent, spouse, or aunt or uncle served as a Wisconsin State Patrol employee.

Pursuing a career in law enforcement or criminal justice.

Attending/planning to attend an accredited college, university, or technical school as a full-time student.

Currently have a 2.5 grade point average or better.

