Wisconsin State Patrol celebrates 80 years of public service

(WFRV) — For those keeping our highways safe in Wisconsin, Sunday, September 1 marks 80 years of public service for our state patrol.

Although the tools and technology have changed since the state patrol began in 1939, the core mission of enforcing traffic laws remains the same.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has 400 troopers and 112 inspectors.

Wisconsin State Patrol has lost seven troopers in the line of duty in the last 80 years. Five of the seven troopers were killed by drivers.

Wisconsin State Trooper Kristofer Mondloch said with Labor Day on Monday, drivers need to look and take caution while state troopers are on the side of the road.

“It is a law any emergency vehicle be it a police officer, tow truck, even a county highway truck with their lights on, on the shoulder,” Mondloch said. “If it’s safe to do so, you need to change lanes. If it’s not, you need to slow down to a speed where you will safely pass us without causing us any harm.”

If you want to join the brave men and women in blue, state patrol recruitment is expected to begin in the fall.