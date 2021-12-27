Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser hit on WIS 29, third incident this month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – For the third time this month, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser was hit by another vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on the night of Dec. 23, a vehicle reportedly lost control and hit a State Patrol cruiser with its emergency lights on.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. near Wausau along the on-ramp shoulder of WIS 29 to I-39. The Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser was in the area investigating multiple vehicle runoffs. A trooper was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities say that there were no injuries reported and that enforcement action is pending the crash investigation. The Marathon County Sheriff’s is doing the investigation.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

This incident is the third time this month that a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser has been hit. Officials are asking drivers to pay attention on the roadways.

Earlier this month a semi sideswiped a trooper’s vehicle.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.