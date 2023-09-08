GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from De Pere was arrested Thursday evening after the Wisconsin State Patrol reportedly saw signs of impairment during a traffic stop.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 42-year-old man from De Pere was arrested for his 7th OWI offense. On September 7 around 9:40 p.m., a trooper pulled over a vehicle in Green Bay.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, they reportedly detected the odor of intoxicants and the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were done and the driver was later arrested for driving while under the influence, 7th offense.

The incident is still under investigation, pending legal blood sample results, according to authorities.

No additional information was provided.