(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is debuting the newest set of cruisers to its fleet, and the vehicles are described as the ‘first-ever used as a cruiser.’
The WSP made the announcement on Friday, revealing five pursuit-rated trucks that will be issued to WSP commercial motor vehicle inspectors.
The pickups are equipped with portable scales that will help add diversity to the WSP’s fleet of vehicles to help suit a variety of job needs.
WSP inspectors detect violations of motor carrier laws, safety regulations, and hazardous materials requirements. They also conduct safety compliance reviews on public highways.
