(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is debuting the newest set of cruisers to its fleet, and the vehicles are described as the ‘first-ever used as a cruiser.’

The WSP made the announcement on Friday, revealing five pursuit-rated trucks that will be issued to WSP commercial motor vehicle inspectors.

Photo Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol

The pickups are equipped with portable scales that will help add diversity to the WSP’s fleet of vehicles to help suit a variety of job needs.

WSP inspectors detect violations of motor carrier laws, safety regulations, and hazardous materials requirements. They also conduct safety compliance reviews on public highways.

