(WFRV) – Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol say they recently pulled over a driver in Winnebago County going 119 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone.

According to a release, the driver responsible for the high-speed driving had a probationary license and was not to be driving between the hours of 12:00 and 5:00 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is using this incident to warn other drivers that excessive speed can lead to several penalties or worse.

Troopers say those driving with excessive speed can lead to and include a combination of expensive fines, a mandatory 15-day suspension, increased insurance costs, or injuries to themselves or others in the event of a crash.