(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind drivers to make sure items are properly secured while driving after they found a broken chain on a trailer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trailer was found to have a broken chain. It was deemed unsafe for travel.

Authorities wanted to remind drivers to make sure that any items loaded into a trailer or truck bed are secured. Additionally, the State Patrol reinforced to check that chains are in proper working order.

Items that bounce out of trailers or truck beds can damage other vehicles or result in serious crashes when drivers swerve to avoid debris. Wisconsin State Patrol on Facebook

Some tips were provided for motorists to make sure the load is secured in the vehicle or trailer:

Tie it down with rope, netting or straps

Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer

Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting

Don’t overload the vehicle or trailer

Always double-check your load to make sure it’s secure

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.