WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) welcomed in its 68th Recruit Class with a graduation ceremony on Thursday for 17 new troopers, 6 of which are from northeast Wisconsin.

The graduation ceremony, held in Wisconsin Dells, recognized the 26 weeks of training required to become a State Patrol officer. Included in the ceremony was the tradition for new recruits to have a loved one pin their badge on their uniform.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers attended the ceremony and thanked the new officers for choosing to dedicate their careers to public service.

“Committing to a life in law enforcement is a big sacrifice, but it will also open the door to an incredibly rewarding career in public service,” Gov. Evers said. “From helping a stranded driver with a flat tire to saving lives, always remember that the work you do matters in the lives of those that you serve.”

Each cadet completed classroom and scenario courses at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy in order to meet state law enforcement training standards.

The new troopers will receive 12 additional weeks of on-the-job field training at their assigned posts in the State Patrol’s five regions throughout Wisconsin and will be assigned to serve communities throughout Wisconsin.

State Patrol officers have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on our most difficult challenges. The new troopers’ work will help create safer communities. Every traffic stop, emergency response, inspection of a commercial motor vehicle, or casual interaction with the public, has the potential to save lives and bring change by connecting with the people of Wisconsin and helping them understand their role in transportation safety. WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson

Below is the full list of the Wisconsin State Patrol’s 68th Recruit Class:

NAME HOMETOWN ASSIGNMENT Coltan Chilson Mound, MN Southwest Region – DeForest Post Matthew Corona West Bend, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Christopher Czarnik* Menasha, WI Southwest Region – Tomah Post Samuel Footer Tomah, WI Southwest Region – Tomah Post Cole Glassford* Oshkosh, WI Southwest Region – DeForest Post James Henkel* Neenah, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Christian Jensen Burlington, WI Northeast Region – Fond du Lac Post Austin Landowski Ringle, WI Northeast Region – Fond du Lac Post Carter Mischka* Green Bay, WI Northeast Region – Fond du Lac Post Redouan Oubouha* Little Chute, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Matthew Papendorf* Clintonville, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Cainan Robinson Gladstone, MI Southwest Region – DeForest Post Andrew Spence Gurnee, IL Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Zachary Westphal West Fargo, ND Southwest Region – DeForest Post Chang Yang Schofield, WI Southwest Region – Tomah Post Ahmed Yassen Abdealiim Ali Eau Claire, WI Southwest Region – Tomah Post Gregory Zuehlke Watertown, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post * = Troopers from northeast Wisconsin

The full ceremony is available to watch online. WSP is now accepting applications for its 69th Recruit Class until July 16.