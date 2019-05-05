Wisconsin State Patrol investigating motorcycles vs. car crash

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a passenger car.

Officials say the accident occurred at about 2:51 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 along northbound State Highway 15 in Outagamie County, in the Township of Hortonia.

Authorities say the investigation indicated a 2014 Harley Davidson operated by a 24-year-old man from Manawa and a 2007 Harley Davidson operated by a 31-year-old man from Manawa began negotiating a curve, when the two drivers collided into each other causing them to enter the southbound lane of State Highway 15.

A passenger car, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 27-year-old female from New London with a 25-year-old passenger from Freedom, struck the two motorcycles.

After being struck by the car, both motorcyclists lost control of their motorcycles and were ejected.

The 31-year-old man suffered deadly injuries as a result of the crash. The 24-year-old man was transported to Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah for serious injuries. The 27-year-old woman and the 25-year-old man were treated and released at the scene.

The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is reconstructing the scene. Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers are writing the crash.