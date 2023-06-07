WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of Wisconsin State Patrol motor officers worked together during a three-day car show rally in the Wisconsin Dells and stayed busy after conducting nearly 400 traffic stops.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent event where a group of officers were deployed. Seven officers were deployed during a three-day car show rally in Wisconsin Dells.

The increased presence reportedly ensured that 2023 was one of the safest years in the event’s history.

The officers reportedly did 381 traffic stops, issued 519 citations and 663 warnings and made two criminal arrests.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said motor officers frequently work together as a group during these large-scale festivals, events and rallies.

No additional information was provided.