Wisconsin State Patrol looking for new recruits

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is recruiting men and women for their new class of troopers and inspectors.

The WSP says that qualified candidates must pass physical readiness testing, background investigation, interview and pre-employment medical and psychological exams. Even those without law enforcement experience are welcome to apply.

“We’re looking for a diverse group of candidates who share the mission of serving and protecting the citizens and visitors of this state. No law enforcement experience is needed. In fact, we welcome people who are looking for a new, meaningful career start,” says WSP Superintendent Anthony Burrell.

Applicants have five years from their hire date to earn an associate degree or 60 college credits, according to the WSP.

State Patrol officers can serve in multiple roles including:

  • Pilots
  • K-9 officers
  • Crash reconstruction experts
  • Dignitary protection
  • Human trafficking
  • Drug interdiction
  • Commercial motor vehicle inspectors

More information can be found on WSP’s website.

