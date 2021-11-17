Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper passes away from COVID complications

WAUSHARA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year veteran of the Wisconsin State Patrol passed away following complications from COVID-19.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), 42-year-old Dan Stainbrook passed away on Monday (Nov. 15) due to complications from COVID-19. Stainbrook was a Master Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol and primarily worked in Waushara County.

In addition to patrolling the roadways, Master Trooper Stainbrook served as an instructor for sworn personnel across the division. He was a 20-year-veteran of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Wisconsin State Patrol issued a small statement:

Our entire Wisconsin State Patrol family mourns with Master Trooper Stainbrook’s loved ones. He was a valued employee and will be missed both professionally and personally. Wisconsin State Patrol

Out of respect for the family, no further information was provided.

Back in Sept., a 26-year-old Fond du Lac Police Officer also died from COVID-19 complications.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.