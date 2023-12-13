(WFRV) – Authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol are reminding drivers of the state laws when it comes to driving being snowplows after they say nearly 300 crashes were seen involving snowplows last year.

According to a Facebook post, troopers say that snowplow crews can often be out working while other drivers are on the roadways which can lead to dangerous conditions.

They say that last year alone saw almost 300 crashes involving snowplows in Wisconsin and because of that drivers should be aware of what the laws are when traveling behind snowplows.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, drivers are required to stay back 200 feet from a snowplow when on a road with a speed limit of more than 35 miles per hour. Roads with speed limits of under 35 miles per hour require drivers to stay back 75 feet from snowplows.

For more information on the state laws regarding snowplows, visit the Wisconsin State Patrol’s website or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website.