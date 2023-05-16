(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol, along with the Commerical Vehicle Safety Alliance, will be focusing on anti-lock braking systems and cargo securement during a three-day stretch.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page that its motor carrier inspectors will be participating in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) 2023 International Roadcheck. The campaign goes through May 18.

Officials say it will focus on anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and proper cargo securement on commercial motor vehicles.

ABS plays a critical role in reducing crashes. A properly functioning ABS prevents wheels from locking up or skidding, allowing the driver to maintain control while braking. Wisconsin State Patrol on Facebook

In the post, it mentions that improper cargo securement accounted for 10.6% of the vehicle out-of-service violations during last year’s road check across the US, Canada and Mexico.

More information about the international road check can be found here.