The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Brake Safety Week. The Wisconsin State Patrol will reportedly be placing a special emphasis on brake inspections.

The post mentions that commercial motor vehicle inspectors will be looking for cracks, missing pieces and visible damage to brake components. There will be ‘particular’ attention to disc brakes for the conditions of the rotors, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Vehicles that are found to have brake-related issues will reportedly be removed from the highways and placed out of service until the repairs can be made.

More information can be found on the Commerical Vehicle Safety Alliance’s website.