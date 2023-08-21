(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol announced its plans to conduct aerial enforcement in four counties this week.

Weather permitting, Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be using air support units on Tuesday, August 22, along I-39 in Rock County. In addition, on Wednesday, August 23, along I-43 in Walworth County.

As we gear toward the weekend, pilots will be monitoring traffic along I-90/94 in Juneau County on Thursday, August 24. The Wisconsin State Patrol will wrap up aerial enforcement on Saturday, August 26, along I-41 in Outagamie County.

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts because, from the air, it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively.

When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.