(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol announced its plans to conduct aerial enforcement in three counties this week.

Weather permitting, Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be using air support units on Tuesday, August 8, along I-39/90 in Dane County. In addition, on Friday, August 11, along US 10 in Waupaca County.

Finally, aerial enforcement will conclude on Saturday and Sunday along I-94 in Eau Claire County.

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts because, from the air, it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively.

When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.