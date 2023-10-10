WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced its intentions to conduct aerial enforcement in Winnebago County on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be using air support units on Wednesday, October 11, on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County.

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts because, from the air, it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively.

When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce the State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.