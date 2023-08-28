(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol announced its plans to conduct aerial enforcement in six counties this week.

Weather permitting, Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be using air support units on Tuesday, August 29, on I-94 in Dunn County and I-43 in Sheboygan County.

Additionally, units will be patrolling I-39 on Thursday, August 31, in Portage County before heading over to Sauk County on Friday, September 1, to watch over US 12.

As we head into the weekend, the Wisconsin State Patrol will be monitoring I-41 in Washington County on Saturday, September 2, before concluding in Eau Claire County on Sunday, September 3, watching over I-94.

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts because, from the air, it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively.

When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce the State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.