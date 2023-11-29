(WFRV) – Authorities say a driver was recently pulled over in Jefferson County after being observed going 30 miles per hour over the speed limit on a highway in Wisconsin.

According to a Facebook post from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver was caught on radar going 100 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Officials say that the speeding driver did offer an excuse as to why he was going so fast. The driver reportedly told police that “they were passed by another vehicle going even faster.”

Officers are taking this incident to remind the community that drivers risk much more than a citation when speeding. They also risk the safety and well-being of everyone else on the highways throughout the state.