(WFRV) – The Thanksgiving holiday is said to be one of the busiest times of the year for people to be out traveling on the roadways throughout the state and the Wisconsin State Patrol has released its official travel response report.

According to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Facebook page, the holiday travel response totals were tracked and tallied from Wednesday, November 22, through Sunday, November 26.

The results of the holiday travel response totals for Thanksgiving of 2023 are as follows:

Motor Assists – 387

Run Offs – 51

Crash Reports – 128

Speed Citations – 521

Speed Warnings – 1,038

Impaired Driver Aressts – 18

These totals reflect only the numbers for the incidents in which the Wisconsin State Patrol itself responded or assisted with.