(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is using last week’s snowfall on Halloween as a good time to remind drivers that they need to prepare their tires for the winter season.

Officials say that, by law, the State of Wisconsin requires all tires being driven on the road to have a minimum of at least 2/32 inches.

Courtesy of the Wisconsin State Patrol

Police say a good way to test if a tire meets that minimum tread is by conducting a penny test. To test a tire, take a penny and place it upside down between two ribs on the tire of the vehicle.

Officers say the head of President Lincoln should not be showing and if it is, then that is a sign the tread depth on the tire is worn and the tire should be replaced.