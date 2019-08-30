Wisconsin State Patrol reminding public to practice safe driving techniques ahead of Labor Day Weekend

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road this weekend, making Labor Day one of the busiest travel days of the year.

While many have already left for their holiday weekend destination, Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days with 31% planning to hit the highways and airways- that’s according to TripAdvisor’s Annual Labor Day Travel Survey. About 61% will be driving while 27% will be flying to their destinations.

In an effort to anticipate the busy traffic, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and its Division of State Patrol are asking Labor Day holiday travelers to buckle up, stay alert, and be prepared for slower traffic in work zones and along major travel corridors. Peak travel periods are expected between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday and during the same time frame on Labor Day.

Construction on most highway projects will stop by noon on Friday and will not resume until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3. Still, drivers are asked to be alert for work zones, lane restrictions and potential delays. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, during last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend traffic, crashes resulted in seven fatalities and 355 injuries.

Law enforcement across Wisconsin will also be working in greater numbers for longer hours as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. A few safety tips for travelers are:

Buckle up, slow down, eliminate distractions. On interstates and other multi-lane highways, keep right to the extent possible and don’t linger in the passing lane.

Move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders such as police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing.

​Before heading out, ensure that trailers and any cargo are properly secured. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway. Remain buckled up in your vehicle and wait for help to arrive.

You can find more traffic information, including incident alerts, travel conditions and updates on construction online right here.