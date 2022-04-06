(WFRV) – A dog that was running near the interstate was reunited with its owner thanks to an assist from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on their Facebook page regarding an incident involving a motorist who caught a dog. During the week of March 28, a motorist caught a dog that was running on a ramp near the interstate in Sauk County.

The motorist then pulled into a gas station and called the Wisconsin State Patrol. Authorities were then able to reunite the dog with its owner.

Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin State Patrol

The dog’s tag allowed authorities to contact the owner. Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.