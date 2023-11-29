OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Outagamie County man was arrested for OWI, his fourth offense, while the Wisconsin State Patrol was conducting a ‘speed enforcement’ on WIS 441 on Wednesday.

A release from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) Fond du Lac Post states that the driver was pulled over for driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone while also allegedly deviating from the lane of traffic.

The driver, a 49-year-old man from Shiocton, was stopped by a WSP Trooper just after 2:20 a.m. on November 29 north of Newberry Street on WIS 441.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of impairment, and the 49-year-old reportedly admitted to having been drinking alcohol.

After Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were completed, the driver was arrested for OWI – 4th Offense, and was taken to the Outagamie County Jail. He was also cited for speeding.

No other information was provided.