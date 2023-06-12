(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding the public of the dangers of speeding after stopping a driver who was observed going 122 miles per hour.

In a post on Facebook, the Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper was going north on 1-41/94 in Kenosha County when the trooper reportedly saw a vehicle coming up behind him at a high rate of speed.

By using a same-lane directional radar unit, the trooper clocked the speeding car going 122mph. The driver was then pulled over, cited, and released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is taking using this incident to remind the public about the dangers of speed. Authorities say, “High speeds are extremely dangerous and can be deadly for everyone on the roads.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol asks that everyone please slow down and put safety first when they are behind the wheel