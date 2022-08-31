FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is honoring its fallen troopers with a new memorial constructed in their honor.

The memorial is in honor of eight State Patrol troopers who lost their lives while servicing the community. It was built in partnership with the Wisconsin Troopers Benevolent Foundation on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Ft. McCoy.

WSP Fallen Officer Memorial – Wisconsin State Patrol Academy

State leaders will join family members and the Wisconsin State Patrol during a ceremony on September 9 to dedicate the new monument.

Wisconsin State Patrol officers who lost their lives in the line of duty: