WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is back in the sky, watching for speeding or reckless drivers.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will watch for speeding drivers on I-41 within Winnebago County.

The State Patrol’s primary goal is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Wisconsin State Patrol’s Cessna 172 Skyhawk

“Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts,” said WisDOT. “From the air, it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively.”

By using a timing device (VASCAR), the pilots can clock target vehicles suspected of traveling at excessive speeds and then call down to ground cars to initiate a traffic stop.

Its aircraft program consists of three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots.

For more information on the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Air Support Unit, you can click here.