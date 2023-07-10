(WFRV) – Those who plan to drive over the speed limit may want to keep an eye on their speed, as the Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement throughout the week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that the Wisconsin State Patrol plans on doing aerial enforcement in seven counties this week.

Fond du Lac County will have two instances of aerial enforcement, as July 10 and July 16 will be two days that aerial enforcement will happen. WIS 26 and I-41 are the two highways that will be enforced.

Below are the following counties that the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol (weather permitting):

July 10 WIS 26 – Fond du Lac County

July 11 WIS 93 – Trempealeau County

July 12 I-39/90/94 – Columbia County

July 13 I-39/90/94 – Dane County I-94 – Jackson County

July 14 WIS 29 – Chippewa County

July 15 US 12 – Sauk County

July 16 I-41 – Fond du Lac County



Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s primary mission is reportedly public safety. This includes enforcing traffic laws.

No additional information was provided.