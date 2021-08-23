FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Wisconsin State Patrol to use air enforcement in Fond du Lac Co., three others

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin State Patrol to use air enforcement in Fond du Lac Co., three others

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Throughout the upcoming week, the Wisconsin State Patrol will use aerial enforcement in four counties.

According to officials, the aerial enforcement will happen in Fond du Lac County, Dane County, Eau Claire County and Rock County. The aerial enforcement will be weather permitting.

The schedule is as follows:

  • August 24
    • Fond du Lac County – WIS 26
  • August 25
    • Dane County – I-39/90
  • August 27
    • Eau Claire County – I-94
  • August 28
    • Rock County – I-39/90
  • August 29
    • Dane County – I-39/90

Recently, the Wisconsin State Patrol used aerial enforcement in Oconto County, as well as seven other counties.

More information regarding the aerial enforcement unit can be found on the patrol’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Freedom roll, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly dominates; FVA & FRCC highlights

High School Sports Xtra: Pulaski wins Game of the Week

Menesha ready for new season with same high expectations

Bay Port, Appleton West grab season-opening wins Thursday