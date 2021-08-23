Wisconsin State Patrol to use air enforcement in Fond du Lac Co., three others

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Throughout the upcoming week, the Wisconsin State Patrol will use aerial enforcement in four counties.

According to officials, the aerial enforcement will happen in Fond du Lac County, Dane County, Eau Claire County and Rock County. The aerial enforcement will be weather permitting.

The schedule is as follows:

August 24 Fond du Lac County – WIS 26

August 25 Dane County – I-39/90

August 27 Eau Claire County – I-94

August 28 Rock County – I-39/90

August 29 Dane County – I-39/90



Recently, the Wisconsin State Patrol used aerial enforcement in Oconto County, as well as seven other counties.

More information regarding the aerial enforcement unit can be found on the patrol’s website.