DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrested a man for a 7th OWI offense after he was found sleeping behind the wheel along I-94 in western Wisconsin with a beer in hand.

A Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol states that the incident happened recently during the early morning hours in Dunn County when a trooper stopped to check on a vehicle pulled over along I-94.

The trooper stated that he reportedly saw the driver asleep behind the wheel with a beer in his hand.

The driver was woken up and, ‘upon further investigation,’ was arrested for a 7th OWI offense.

This is yet another case of our troopers removing an impaired driver off Wisconsin roads to keep all road users safe. Please remember to drive sober. Wisconsin State Patrol

No other details were provided.