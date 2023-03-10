LUCAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) Trooper was hospitalized after being hit by a passing vehicle while investigating a separate crash on I-94 in Dunn County.

A Facebook post from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office states the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on March 9 on Interstate 94 near mile marker 33 westbound in Lucas.

Preliminary investigation showed the WSP Trooper was outside of his patrol car standing by a pickup truck on the right shoulder of the freeway investigating an unrelated crash, deputies say.

That is when a westbound car hit the Trooper, and also the pickup truck he was standing near. Deputies did note that the road conditions were snow-covered and slippery.

Neither the two men in the pickup truck nor the three women in the vehicle that hit the Trooper were injured, however, both vehicles obtained ‘disabling damage’ and were removed from the scene by tow trucks.

The WSP Trooper was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Trooper’s squad car was not struck.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds and urges all drivers to reduce speed when inclement weather and road conditions are present. In addition, drivers should reduce speed and exercise caution when approaching emergency scenes on the highway. State law requires drivers to reduce speed in both of these situations. Sheriff Kevin Bygd, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and no additional information was provided.