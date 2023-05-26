EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The ‘quack’ actions from a Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) Trooper helped to rescue a duck stuck in a truck this past week.

A Facebook post from WSP states that Trooper Christian came to the duck’s rescue and helped free it after it got nested behind the grill of a truck traveling on I-94 in Eau Claire County.

Image Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol

The post joked that the truck owner did not ‘bill’ the duck for its temporary occupancy and that it was let off with a warning.

Authorities determined that this was not a case of ‘fowl play.’