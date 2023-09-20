(WFRV) – Pilots with the Wisconsin State Patrol will be monitoring traffic violations from the sky across five counties on five different days this week.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol the counties listed below between September 19 and September 24, weather permitting.

Tuesday, September 19 I-43 in Manitowoc County

Wednesday, September 20 I-41 in Fond du Lac County

Friday, September 22 US 51 in Oneida County

Saturday, September 23 I-43 in Walworth County

Sunday, September 24 WIS 57 in Door County



When a pilot spots a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Officials say the primary mission during these aerial enforcements is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely. Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce the State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.