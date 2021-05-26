Wisconsin state Sen. Larson poised to enter crowded US Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, is preparing to join an already crowded field of candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Larson filed paperwork for a run on Tuesday and was expected to announce his candidacy as soon as Wednesday. Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

Also on Tuesday, Milwaukee political activist Steven Olikara announced he had formed an exploratory committee to examine a run as a Democrat.

Other Democrats in the race are Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; and Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino.

