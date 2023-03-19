MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 44-year-old from Menasha was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post on Saturday morning for OWI – Fourth Offense.

A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), states that just before 10 a.m. on March 18, a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a vehicle in the ditch near CTH MM and Clark Road.

When the Trooper arrived, he observed a person, later identified as Jesse D. Hoppe, sitting in the vehicle.

During the Trooper’s investigation, he observed indicators of impairment. Hoppe was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence – Fourth Offense following Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Hoppe was transported and released to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division.

The incident remains under investigation.