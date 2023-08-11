LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested on Friday after the Wisconsin State Patrol arrested him for his eighth OWI.

According to a release, a State Trooper from the Tomah Post stopped Dario M. Aleman from Stanley on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 3 shortly after 3:45 p.m.

The State Trooper reportedly observed an odor of intoxicants coming from Aleman, and upon further investigation, the State Trooper found open intoxicants in the vehicle as well.

Standardized Field Sobriety tests were conducted, and Aleman was subsequently arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, his eighth offense.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if more information is made available.