MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety.

The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.

Photo Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol

Photo Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol

Photo Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol

While calling the Wisconsin DNR for assistance, the trooper protected the hurt eagle with his car and escorted the eagle to safety as it crossed the road, ‘bedding down into some tall grass.’

With the eagle safely out of traffic, the situation was turned over to the DNR.