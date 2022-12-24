JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather.

Wisconsin State Patrol

In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas Eve along I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.

The trooper was inside his cruiser that was parked alongside the road while assisting another driver at the time of the incident.

Authorities say that the pick-up driver was not injured and that this incident should “serve as a reminder to be alert and drive for the conditions of the roadway.”

During the early morning hours at the time of the crash, there were strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and drifting/blowing snow.

No other details were provided.