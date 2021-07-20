Wisconsin State Troopers rescue owl from grille of a truck

(WFRV) – After a driver said they hit an owl, Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers came to the aid after it was revealed that the owl was stuck in a grille of a truck.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, during the week of July 12, there was a call about a motorist who said they had hit an owl. The owl was apparently stuck in the grille of the driver’s truck.

When State Troopers arrived they were able to get the owl out of the grille. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the owl was not hurt.

The owl was later released, and the incident happened in the DeForest area, which is in Dane County.

There was no further information.