SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Power lines sparking, sheds blown over and people without power were just some of the calls that a fire department just south of Sheboygan had to respond to on Sunday evening.

The Saukville Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where crews responded to downed power lines and a fire. The incident happened around 6 p.m. on September 25.

Crews arrived and saw multiple downed power lines across Church Street and in a parking lot behind Casey’s. Officials say the downed power lines may have been caused by a shed that was blown into the road.

High winds from the storm blew the shed over. The power lines were reportedly actively arcing and sparking.

Around 8:45 p.m. WE Energies arrived to shut the power lines down and worked on restoring power outages. As of writing this story, all power appears to be restored.

Saukville is about 30 minutes south of Sheboygan. No additional information was provided.