MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a now-shuttered Wisconsin substance abuse center and its CEO owe the state and federal government more than $2 million in a Medicaid fraud case.

Online court records show U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller ruled Tuesday that Brookfield-based The Healing Center LLC and its CEO and lone practitioner, Dr. Siamak Arassi, are liable for $2.3 million.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the center and Arassi in 2019. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the lawsuit alleged Arassi ordered Vivitrol prescriptions in the names of former patients and collected Medicaid reimbursements for the expenses, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He stockpiled the anti-addiction drug and sold it to patients for more than $1,000 a month.

Arassi posted a statement on his website he closed the clinic because he was tried of being harassed by “vindictive” regulators, including the Justice Department and the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board.

“They (are) a bunch of gangsters all working under the same roof and the same building in Madison, and they’re not there to help you, they’re there to make sure that you fail,” the statement said. “They only help their own bodies. It is an exclusive club. Shame on them for treating me so badly.”